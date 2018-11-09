Are You Ready For The Arctic Air?

It’s been well advertised this week!

The coldest air in 8 months is set to arrive in the Tri-State tonight through Saturday.

An area of low pressure passed through the region overnight, we saw some light showers push through. Temperatures will top off this afternoon in the low to mid 40s and gradually fall through the day and evening. Blustery conditions will develop with winds gust to 25mph out of the northwest. Skies will gradually clear through late afternoon-early evening.

I mean if it’s going to be really cold, it might as well snow, right?

A front moves through this evening and could spawn a stray snow shower or flurry as colder air filters into the area.

A cold night for football…Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s with wind chills in the 20s. A nice warm jacket, gloves and a hot chocolate will be your best friends tonight.

Clearing skies overnight, lows will dip down to the low to mid 20s, wind chills in the teens!



Highs Saturday only reaching the upper 30s with mostly sunny skies. Veterans Day will feature a mix of sun and clouds temperatures in the mid 40s with a southeast wind.

A system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico Monday and spread showers into the region, rain will change to snow Tuesday as cold air get reinforced into the Tri-State. Still questions on the exact placement and track of the low and how much moisture will be move into the region.

A second blast of arctic air arrives Tuesday-Wednesday, temperatures will slowly moderate to the upper 40s to around 50s next Thursday with dry conditions.

Comments

comments