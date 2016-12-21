Reading Challenge Underway for Henderson Schools

The Reading Challenge is underway in Henderson County.

This was the second year for the challenge. Kids from pre-k through high school are tasked with reading 20 minutes a day, outside of the classroom. Statistics show reading just 20 minutes a day could add up to more than 1.8 million words a year.

Parents are asked to photograph their children reading and then upload the photo to social media along with the hashtag #HCSRead. The challenge gives students the opportunity to win several prizes, including a Kindle.

The challenge is set to run until Spring Break.

Comments

comments