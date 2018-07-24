ReadiFest Prepares Students For New School Year

With summer ending and school starting back August 8th, Henderson County schools are preparing students for the upcoming year with the ‘Back to School Readifest.’

Shawna Evans, HCHS Youth Service Coordinator, says, “It’s kinda like a fun party open house for back to school before they have to meet their teachers and all that kind of stuff and get all the rules.”

“What they do is show up and come if they are a student of Henderson County schools from preschool to high school and we are going to service them,” says Evans.

Students had the opportunity to receive school supply vouchers, eye screenings, snacks and a free lunch. Each school had a booth to meet with students and parents about what they need to know this year. Families were required to visit ten of the 45 agency booths that were available to provide various resources.

“We want all of our students to be prepared when they start school and not every family can provide for their children like some others can and so this gives everybody a clean slate. they’re able to begin school with the same information, the same things everyone else could get in other different ways. and they can just be proud that they’ve got new pencils, and new backpacks and new things like that they can start the school year off with,” says Evans.

The Readifest has been helping families for two decades and more than 1,000 students attend each year.

“It’s just great to see the kids being happy, the families being happy, the community agencies being happy,” says Evans.

