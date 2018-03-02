Read Across America Promotes Literacy Among Children

This week is Read Across America – an entire week dedicated to showing kids how important reading can be.

Several members of the community have spent time reading to student across Evansville.

This morning 44News anchor Shelby Coates visited the Joshua Academy to read.

Today’s book was written by Dr. Seuss, who was born on March 2, 1904.

The author is world renowned for his imaginative writing, and has been the inspiration for many.

More than 800 books were handed out to students so they have a book of their own to read at home thanks to a sponsorship by the Accuride Corporation.

