Home Indiana Evansville Reach For The Stars With Disney On Ice March 9th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

If you need a Disney fix, the magic will be on ice at the Ford Center throughout the weekend. From Frozen to Beauty and the Beast, the ice skating show has all your favorite characters and songs.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy will set the stage for a star-studded performance.

Disney’s Reach for the Stars is bringing princess stories and beloved fairy tales to the ice.

Tickets for Disney On Ice start at $15. You can choose from several performances: March 9th at 7 p.m., March 10th at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m. and March 11th at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

To buy tickets go to Disney On Ice, call 800-745-3000, or go to the Ford Center Box Office.

For more information go to Disney On Ice: Reach For The Stars.









Comments

comments