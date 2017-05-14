RC Boat Race Spring Shootout

The 2017 Spring Shootout holds races at a brand new location. This year’s radio controlled model boat races were held at the Deaconess Sports Park Lake.

Organizers say drivers come as far away as Canada to race the model boats. The boats go in speeds ranging from 35 to 80 miles per hour.

They say if you missed this weekend’s races, another event will be held in a few months.

Aaron Johnson says, “We were out here yesterday and this is the last day today. We will be back here in September. September 23RD and 24TH and we’ll probably be looking at double the boat size. We’ve got 120 boats this weekend. We’ll probable be looking at close to 200, 210 come September.”

Organizers say the 2017 RC Boat racing season will end in Evansville September 23RD. They say all races are free and open to the public.

