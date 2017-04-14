Home Indiana Raw Sewage Problem In Parts Of Posey County April 14th, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Indiana Pinterest

According to Sewer District Officials raw sewage can be found in parts of Posey County like Wadesville and Blairsville. This is because of old field beds, which have become outdated. Currently many homes do not have a sewer system, but members of the community aim to change that. A project is in place to create a sewer system including a new sewer treatment facility. Original plans put that project at 12-14 million dollars – and that cost would put on to the customers. This cost was too high, around 400 dollars per month, so the sewer district is looking for alternative routes. They want state funding, but the only way the state will consider funding the project is if the Wadesville-Blairsville Regional Sewer District expands to other parts of Posey County.

