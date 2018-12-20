Rates to Drop for Patient’s Compensations Fund in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Insurance will be decreasing surcharge rates for the Patient’s Compensation Fund (PCF) in 2019-2020.
These new rates will become effective on July 1st, 2019.
Officials say surcharge rates for physicians will decrease by 10.9% and rates for hospitals will decrease by 12.3%, which will result in an approximate $20 million saving overall.
The PCF provides excess compensation for patients who have experienced medical malpractice, in addition to the recovery of compensation from a defendant healthcare provider.
This decrease in surcharge rates marks the first drop in rates since 2012.
Click here to review an official bulletin posted on the Department’s website.