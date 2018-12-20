Home Indiana Rates to Drop for Patient’s Compensations Fund in Indiana December 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

The Indiana Department of Insurance will be decreasing surcharge rates for the Patient’s Compensation Fund (PCF) in 2019-2020.

These new rates will become effective on July 1st, 2019.

Officials say surcharge rates for physicians will decrease by 10.9% and rates for hospitals will decrease by 12.3%, which will result in an approximate $20 million saving overall.

The PCF provides excess compensation for patients who have experienced medical malpractice, in addition to the recovery of compensation from a defendant healthcare provider.

This decrease in surcharge rates marks the first drop in rates since 2012.

Click here to review an official bulletin posted on the Department’s website.

