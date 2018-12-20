44News | Evansville, IN

Rates to Drop for Patient’s Compensations Fund in Indiana

Rates to Drop for Patient’s Compensations Fund in Indiana

December 20th, 2018 Indiana

Facebook Twitter

The Indiana Department of Insurance will be decreasing surcharge rates for the Patient’s Compensation Fund (PCF) in 2019-2020.

These new rates will become effective on July 1st, 2019.

Officials say surcharge rates for physicians will decrease by 10.9% and rates for hospitals will decrease by 12.3%, which will result in an approximate $20 million saving overall.

The PCF provides excess compensation for patients who have experienced medical malpractice, in addition to the recovery of compensation from a defendant healthcare provider.

This decrease in surcharge rates marks the first drop in rates since 2012.

Click here to review an official bulletin posted on the Department’s website.

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.