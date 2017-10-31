Rates Changing At Henderson Landfill November 1st

Rates will be changing at the City of Henderson Landfill beginning November 1st. There will not be a charge for Henderson City/County residences, but businesses and out of town residents will have to pay $38.75 per ton, with a minimum $10 charge plus state fee.

Henderson City/County residential customers will have to pay fees for CD&D materials, including construction debris, limbs, dirt, concrete, and top of the hill material, which costs five dollars for up to 400 pounds and $25 per ton prorated and $12 for up to 400 pounds and $60 per ton prorated for Henderson City/County commercial customers.

For Henderson County residents it will cost $18 for up to 400 pounds and $90 per ton prorated for those materials.

The Henderson Landfill has reached capacity, the new charges will offset disposal fees and the cost of transporting CD&D materials to the landfill in Daviess County.

Fees must be paid with cash or check and you will need to show proof of residency.

Recycling can be dropped off at no charge at the Recycling Center at 398 Sam Ball Way in Henderson. They are open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to Noon. There are also collection containers outside the gates when the center is closed.

Items that are accepted at the Recycling Center include:

-Cardboard and mix board (Cereal boxes, pop boxes etc.)

-Electronics (no TV’s or computer screens) flat computer screens accepted.

-Used oil filters, USED OIL

-Metal, including metal cans.(no tanks of any kind)

-Aluminum cans

-Appliances (Freon removed by EPA approved process before it comes to the recycling center and line cut or your appliance will be refused).

-Newspaper, office paper and mail

-Plastic bottles / Plastics #1 thru #7 (no Styrofoam)

-Glass bottles (no plate glass, windows or door frames)

-Lead acid batteries and regular household batteries

-Tires (residential only)

-Magazines, books, and grocery bags.

For more information, you can call 270-827-1979.

