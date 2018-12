Home Indiana Rate Increase Coming for Patoka Water Customers December 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Water rates are going up by more than 15 percent next spring for customers of the Patoka Lake Regional Water and Sewer District. Customers will see that increase on their bills starting on March 1st, 2019.

Officials say prices need to increase to help pay for upgrades that have been made to the facilities and because of inflation. Rates haven’t gone up since 2008.

