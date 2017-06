Home Kentucky Rate Hikes Approved for KU and LG&E Customers June 22nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Some utility customers in Kentucky will pay more beginning next month. The Kentucky Public Service Commission approved a rate increase for customers of the Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities. But that increase is less than what the utility companies originally expected.

The average increase for KU customers will be around $3.85.

The new rates take effect on July 1st.

