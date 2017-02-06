Rapid Rise and Fall of Evansville’s Crimson Giants

Long before Tri-state residents rooted for Colts, Titans, Bears and Bengals another professional team entertained fans in Evansville. The story of the rapid rise and fall of one of the NFL’s first professional football teams, which happened to call Evansville home.

The Evansville Crimson Giants played two seasons under the umbrella of the National Football League, known then as the National Professional Football Association, comprised of 25 teams across the country, battling each Sunday for grid-iron supremacy.

The first Crimson Giants game was played October 2, 1921 against the Louisville Brecks at a relatively new Bosse Field. No game footage exists, but sports writer Ron Eaton says players and fans had a much different experience watching a Football game at the traditionally baseball friendly venue.

Eaton says, “As a player it was fairly normal except when you get down into the infield it got very muddy and so forth. It’s been said many many many times that it was a terrible place to watch a Football game, because the stands, they did have temporary stands, on what I would call the east side of the field. But the rest of it is your Baseball seats, and some of them were 50 yards 100 yards from the field.”

Despite the vantage points, fans did arrive…the first season for the Crimson Giants saw businesses rally around the new sport, with printed advertisements, and heavy booster club involvement. The Crimson Giants had a very competitive first season finishing with a 9-3 record with one memorable loss, on the road at Green Bay, against Curly Lambeau’s Packers, who shrunk the Giants 43-6. Back then local sports pages described the Giants as heavy with linemen weighing 180 pounds and running backs around 170. Not quite the standards of the current NFL.

Wabash College Football stand out Menzies Lindsey guided the Giants in 1921, described by sports writers as a “great open field runner and field general.” The 17 man roster also included player/coach Franklin Fausch. Fausch inspired the idea of Pro-Football in Evansville, but soon after the first season, he found the team’s biggest opponent, which no back could outrun.

In 1922 an upstart independent Football team booked Sunday dates at Bosses Field. The other team offered to sell thedates back to the Crimson Giants, but Fausch turned down the deal, calling it extortion. The move, forced the cancellation of most, if not all of the Crimson Giant home games in their second season, including a contest against “The World’s Greatest Athlete, Jim Thorpe and the Oorang Indians. Thorpe never graced the gridiron at Bosse that year, and with the conclusion of the 1922 season, neither did the Crimson Giants. Evansville finishe their second season 0-3.

In 1923, the upstart independent team folded, opening up dates once again. But with the loss of rostered players and the heavy fines for forfeitures in 1922, Fausch was forced to fold Indiana’s first Professional Football franchise.

