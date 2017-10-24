Home Kentucky Random Drug Testing Could Return to Webster County School District October 24th, 2017 Chelsea Koerbler Kentucky

Random drug testing could return to the Webster County School District. The school system did away with random drug testing in 2012.

While faculty members are drug tested before they are employed with the district, superintendent Dr. Rachel Yarbrough wants to add an extra layer of protection after the arrests of two middle school teachers.

“I think in light of recent events it was time to re-look at random drug testing for Webster County employees,” said Dr. Yarbrough.

Within the last month two Webster County Middle School teachers were arrested on drug charges.

Lucia Jenkins was arrested after police found child pornography on her phone during a death investigation. Police later charged her with drug trafficking.

During that same investigation Jason West was arrested and charged with trafficking drugs within 1,000 feet of a school.

“We send a strong message to our kids and we have a code of conduct and we have acceptable behaviors and we teach them about positive decisions,” said Dr. Yarbrough. “We believe we should be equally committed to sending that strong message to our adults who work with our kids.”

Dr. Yarbrough and the Webster County Board of Education want the district to be proactive moving forward. They will begin looking at drug testing policies and companies to be put in place for faculty members as early as January 2018.

“There are times when adults do make bad choices and a random drug testing policy is not going to be the total cure for any of those kinds of decisions,” said Dr. Yarbrough. “But what it will do is add a layer of prevention.”

While the school board is focused on getting a random drug testing policy in place for the faculty right now, it could be expanded to students down the line.



