Randal Coalter Found Guilty in the Murder of David Weedman

In Perry County, Randall Coalter has been found guilty of murder. Coalter was on trial, charged with the death of David Weedman earlier this year.

Weedman was murdered March 1st, but his body wasn’t found until March 4th. Investigators say Coalter attempted to make the murder look like a suicide.

Police initially said Weedman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his home. However, after six hours of deliberations, Coalter was found guilty of murder in the case.

He will be sentenced September 8th.



