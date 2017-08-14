44News | Evansville, IN

Randal Coalter Found Guilty in the Murder of David Weedman

Randal Coalter Found Guilty in the Murder of David Weedman

August 14th, 2017 Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In Perry County, Randall Coalter has been found guilty of murder. Coalter was on trial, charged with the death of David Weedman earlier this year.

Weedman was murdered March 1st, but his body wasn’t found until March 4th. Investigators say Coalter attempted to make the murder look like a suicide.

Police initially said Weedman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his home. However, after six hours of deliberations, Coalter was found guilty of murder in the case.

He will be sentenced September 8th.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.