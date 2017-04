Ramp closures can be expected along US 41 starting April 24th.

The stretch closed will be from Southbound US 41 to Eastbound US 50 in Knox County, going towards Lawrenceville, Illinois.

Crews will be doing deck rehab work on bridges near the Old State Road 67 overpass.

With ramp closures, traffic is set to be down to just one lane in either direction.

There will be a detour for drivers to take the cloverleaf.

Closures will be ongoing until November.

Comments

comments