Ramp Closures Set for I-69

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced several ramp restrictions on Interstate 69 for Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

The project will allow contractors to patch concrete in different areas from I-64 to the U.S. 41 interchange.

A ramp closure will take affect on April 3rd at the Lloyd Expressway and I-69 interchange.

Contractors will adhere to the following schedule:

April 3rd:

Westbound Lloyd to Southbound I-69

Southbound I-69 to Eastbound Lloyd

Southbound I-69 to Wesbound Lloyd

Eastbound Lloyd to Northbound I-69

April 10th:

Northbound I-69 to Westbound Lloyd

Westbound Lloyd to Northbound I-69

Northbound I-69 to Eastbound Lloyd

Eastbound Lloyd to Southbound I-69.

Work is expected to be complete by early May.

INDOT urges drivers to drive at a slow speed and be attentive in work zones.

