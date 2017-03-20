Ramp Closures Set for I-69
The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced several ramp restrictions on Interstate 69 for Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.
The project will allow contractors to patch concrete in different areas from I-64 to the U.S. 41 interchange.
A ramp closure will take affect on April 3rd at the Lloyd Expressway and I-69 interchange.
Contractors will adhere to the following schedule:
April 3rd:
Westbound Lloyd to Southbound I-69
Southbound I-69 to Eastbound Lloyd
Southbound I-69 to Wesbound Lloyd
Eastbound Lloyd to Northbound I-69
April 10th:
Northbound I-69 to Westbound Lloyd
Westbound Lloyd to Northbound I-69
Northbound I-69 to Eastbound Lloyd
Eastbound Lloyd to Southbound I-69.
Work is expected to be complete by early May.
INDOT urges drivers to drive at a slow speed and be attentive in work zones.