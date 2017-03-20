44News | Evansville, IN

Ramp Closures Set for I-69

March 20th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced several ramp restrictions on Interstate 69 for Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

The project will allow contractors to patch concrete in different areas from I-64 to the U.S. 41 interchange.

A ramp closure will take affect on April 3rd at the Lloyd Expressway and I-69 interchange.

Contractors will adhere to the following schedule:

April 3rd:

Westbound Lloyd to Southbound I-69
Southbound I-69 to Eastbound Lloyd
Southbound I-69 to Wesbound Lloyd
Eastbound Lloyd to Northbound I-69

April 10th:

Northbound I-69 to Westbound Lloyd
Westbound Lloyd to Northbound I-69
Northbound I-69 to Eastbound Lloyd
Eastbound Lloyd to Southbound I-69.

Work is expected to be complete by early May.

INDOT urges drivers to drive at a slow speed and be attentive in work zones.

 

