Ramp Closures At Exit 36 Rescheduled Due To Weather

Ramp closures at Exit 36 on the Natcher Parkway in Butler County have been rescheduled due to the weather forecast.

All ramps at the exit 36 interchange with US 231 Cromwell will be closed Wednesday, September 12 and Thursday, September 13. The Natcher Parkway and US 231 will remain open in this area. The ramps only on and off the parkway will be closed at this interchange. Wide loads may continue through on the Natcher Parkway during the time the ramps are closed. Wide loads will be restricted again once the ramps have reopened. Motorists should seek an alternate route.

The closure is very weather dependent so it is possible the dates could change.

