Ramp Closure Set For I-69/State Road 57 In Evansville August 31st, 2017

A ramp closure is planned on I-69 at the interchange of State Road 57 in the Evansville area. The Indiana Department of Transportation will completely close the ramp onto northbound I-69 from northbound S.R. 57. The ramp will be closed beginning on Monday, September 11th.

During this closure, crews will be performing pavement rehabilitation and overlay of the bridge at that location. This work is expected to last about a week, pending inclement weather.

Drivers should detour, using I-69 and Boonville-New Harmony Road. This closure will be in place around the clock.

Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution in the area.

