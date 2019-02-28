Rami Malek Possible Contender for James Bond Villain

The University of Evansville alum Rami Malek took the Best Actor Oscar for his role of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Now the actor is a possible contender for the chief antagonist of the 25th James Bond movie opposite of Daniel Craig.

According to reports, producers have been determined to cast Malek for months. Malek is slated to start filming the last season of Mr. Robot. A set schedule is being determined so Malek can film both.

The cast currently features Lea Seydoux, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, and Ben Whishaw.

Bond 25 is expected to hit theaters April 8, 2020.

