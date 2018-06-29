Rally’s Employee Sparks Controversy with Upside Down Flags

The Rally’s on Morgan Avenue has found itself under fire after waving two American flags upside down on the top of its building.

A photo was posted and shared online, and many people who saw it were very critical of the act, and some people said they would not eat at the restaurant again.

According to the United States Flag Code, an upside down flag represents a signal of dire distress.

Since the picture was circulated online, the flags outside the fast food restaurant have been put back into an upright position.

Kim Francis, a Rally’s spokesperson, had this to say about the upside down flags:

Rally’s has the utmost respect for our flag and our men and women in uniform. The flags were hung upside down unintentionally by an employee, and they were fixed immediately. This was absolutely not a political statement of any kind. We are retraining all of our employees at all of our locations to be sure this mistake isn’t made again. We sincerely apologize to anyone offended by this error.

