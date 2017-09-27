Home Kentucky Henderson Rally’s Offers $5,000 Reward For Conviction Of Robbery Suspect Dressed As Coke Bottle September 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Rally’s in Henderson is offering a $5,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person who robbed the fast food restaurant dressed as a coke bottle. The suspect held up the Rally’s located on Highway 41 North on Monday just before 7 a.m.

The suspect dressed in the Coca-Cola costume is described as a white man about 5’9″ tall and around 40 years old.

The person got away with more than $500 after taking off in a gray minivan. The driver of minivan is described as a white man.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call HPD at 270-831-1111 or Crime Stoppers. Callers can remain anonymous.

