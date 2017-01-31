Rally Held to Support Muslim Community, Refugees

Bringing a community together with prayer, peace, and support for people from all walks of life.

That was the goal of an interfaith service at the University of Evansville.

Organizers say the event was in now way meant to be a protest but instead a rally of support for those affected by recent executive orders.

One demonstrator says we should not forget the history of the country, and what the Statue of Liberty stands for.

“It’s not the first time people have come here, seeking a sanctuary,” said Dillon Mossberger, from Evansville. “Seeking a place where they can believe what they want and feel as free as they want.”

Another demonstrator says the rally was a refreshing change from seeing all the negativity of Facebook from people on both sides, and hopes these rallies taking place across the US start a conversation to heal the divide.



