Rally for Education Hosted in Henderson County to Support Public School Systems

Several groups converged on the steps of the Henderson County Courthouse this afternoon to rally in support of education. Among these groups, Young Democrats of Henderson was one of the main sponsors. They hosted several speakers, including State Senator Dorsey Ridley and several local education professionals.

The rally aimed to bring attention to the importance of public school, highlight the major issues facing public school systems, and show support for these schools.

Amid drastic cutbacks in funding, organizers believe the recent measure to allow charter schools in Kentucky will only further hurt public school systems.

President of Young Democrats in Henderson, Kaycee Garner, said, “Kentucky is one of the last eight states to not have charter schools and so far there’s been no proof that charter schools were any better but they do drain the funding from public education which is something that would not be good for Henderson.” Garner also expressed hopes that the rally will change what she considers a lack of activism in the Henderson County Community.

