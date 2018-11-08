Home Kentucky Raising Cane’s Restaurant Set to Open in Owensboro November 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, a Louisiana-based restaurant, is set to make its Owensboro debut this weekend.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Mayor Tom Watson and the Owensboro Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30AM on November 13th. Additionally, Raising Cane’s will present a $1,000 check donation to WBKR’s Christmas Wish during the grand opening celebration.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Caniacs in Owensboro a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said General Manager Barbara Mowbray. “We’ve assembled an amazing crew and the new restaurant is in a great location, near the International Bluegrass Music Museum. We’re looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community and can’t wait to get more involved with schools and other organizations in the area.”

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Nov. 7th, Mowbray and her fellow crewmembers volunteered their time with the Owensboro Humane Society.

Owensboro’s new Raising Cane’s is open daily from 10:00AM to 11:00PM.

People wanting to apply at the soon to be open restaurant can do so by clicking here.

