Raising The Bar: Birdseye Man Sets World Records in Powerlifting May 6th, 2018 Nick Ruffolo UE

Jason St. Clair set a world record when he squatted 650.4 pounds at the 2018 ADFPF Single Event Nationals.

However, that was already the third time St. Clair set a world record in the past year.

St. Clair’s philosophy is to always raise the bar and he continues to do that every day he enters T.H.E Gym in Ferdinand, In.

Now, St. Clair sets his eyes on the WDFPF Single Event World Championships in Malta where he believes 675 pounds is a realistic goal.

However, no matter the results, St. Clair will continue to elevate his life both in and out of the gym.

He lives with his girlfriend Sarah and the duo wants to continue making a splash in the sport and providing inspiration to other athletes.

St. Clair will compete in the Tri-State July 29 when the ADFPF Nationals come to Henderson’s JFK Community Center.

