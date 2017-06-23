Rainy Weather may Hinder Some Events at ShrinersFest

It’s day two of the annual ShrinersFest in Evansville, and the rainy weather is already affecting the annual ShrinersFest.

Festival organizers say some events may be hindered due to the weather, but the festival gates are open.

The Air Show rehearsal this afternoon is dependent on the weather, but the full air show line up on Saturday and Sunday are still set to take place.

Admission is free until Friday at 4 p.m. After that, it costs $10 at the gate for adults. Children under 12 are free.

For more information, visit 2017 ShrinersFest.

Scheduled events are listed below.

Friday, June 23

10 a.m. – Festival Opens

● Food Vendors

● Carnival Rides

● Kids Zone

● PlayStation Road to Greatness Tour

12 p.m. – 11 p.m. – Coors Light Freedoms Bar

1 p.m. – Air Show Rehearsal

3 p.m. – Paradigm Paraglider Team

4 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Main Street Beer Garden

5 p.m. & 7 p.m. – Ultimate Air Dogs presented by Pet Food

Center

5 p.m. – The Home Depot Kids DIY Workshop

5 p.m. – VIP Pilots Reception (admission required)

5 p.m. – 12 pm – Hadi Bierstube

5 p.m. – Iron Monkee

5 p.m. – Junkyard Stereo

9 p.m. – Too Far Gone

Saturday, June 24

10 a.m. – Festival Opens

● Food Vendors

● Carnival Rides

● Kids Zone

● PlayStation Road to Greatness Tour

● Rolling Thunder Displays

11 a.m. – 11 p.m. – Coors Light Freedoms Bar

11 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Main Street Beer Garden

11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., & 5 p.m. – Ultimate Air Dogs

presented by Pet Food Center

11:30 a.m. – Knot The Cherry

2 p.m. – Paradigm Paraglider Team

3 p.m. – 2017 ShrinersFest Air Show

● Air Show Announcer Luke Carrico

● U.S. Air Force T-38 Talons (4)

● Bill Leff T-6 Texan

● Greg Shelton Super Stearman

● Lima Lima Flight Team (4)

● Nate Hammond Super Chipmunk

● Michael Vaknin Extra 300

● Wingwalker Ashley Shelton

● DeHavilland Vampire Jet Demo

5 pm – WWII Invasion Reenactment feat.

LST 325

5 p.m. – 12 p.m. – Hadi Bierstube

6 p.m. – Iron Monkee

6 p.m. – Too Far Gone

8:45 p.m. – Paradigm Paraglider Team

9:15 p.m. – ShrinersFest Night

Extravaganza

● GhostWriter Twilight Show

● Wingwalker Ashley Shelton

● Lima Lima Flight Team

● Bill Leff StarFire Night Sky Show

9 p.m. – Junkyard Stereo

Sunday, June 25

9 a.m. – Festival Opens

● Food Vendors

● Carnival Rides

● Kids Zone

● PlayStation Road to Greatness Tour

● Rolling Thunder Displays

10 a.m. – Church Service by Pleasant

Chapel

11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., & 3 p.m. – Ultimate Air Dogs

presented by Pet Food Center

11:15 a.m. – LST 325 Parade Pass

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Coors Light Freedoms Bar

12 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Main Street Beer Garden

12 p.m. – Paradigm Paraglider Team

1 p.m. – 2017 ShrinersFest Air Show

● Air Show Announcer Luke Carrico

● U.S. Air Force T-38 Talons (4)

● Bill Leff T-6 Texan

● Greg Shelton Super Stearman

● Lima Lima Flight Team (4)

● Nate Hammond Super Chipmunk

● Michael Vaknin Extra 300

● Wingwalker Ashley Shelton

● DeHavilland Vampire Jet Demo

4 p.m. – Festival Ends





Comments

comments