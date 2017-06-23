Rainy Weather may Hinder Some Events at ShrinersFest
It’s day two of the annual ShrinersFest in Evansville, and the rainy weather is already affecting the annual ShrinersFest.
Festival organizers say some events may be hindered due to the weather, but the festival gates are open.
The Air Show rehearsal this afternoon is dependent on the weather, but the full air show line up on Saturday and Sunday are still set to take place.
Admission is free until Friday at 4 p.m. After that, it costs $10 at the gate for adults. Children under 12 are free.
For more information, visit 2017 ShrinersFest.
Scheduled events are listed below.
Friday, June 23
10 a.m. – Festival Opens
● Food Vendors
● Carnival Rides
● Kids Zone
● PlayStation Road to Greatness Tour
12 p.m. – 11 p.m. – Coors Light Freedoms Bar
1 p.m. – Air Show Rehearsal
3 p.m. – Paradigm Paraglider Team
4 p.m. – 10 p.m. – Main Street Beer Garden
5 p.m. & 7 p.m. – Ultimate Air Dogs presented by Pet Food
Center
5 p.m. – The Home Depot Kids DIY Workshop
5 p.m. – VIP Pilots Reception (admission required)
5 p.m. – 12 pm – Hadi Bierstube
5 p.m. – Iron Monkee
5 p.m. – Junkyard Stereo
9 p.m. – Too Far Gone
Saturday, June 24
10 a.m. – Festival Opens
● Food Vendors
● Carnival Rides
● Kids Zone
● PlayStation Road to Greatness Tour
● Rolling Thunder Displays
11 a.m. – 11 p.m. – Coors Light Freedoms Bar
11 a.m. – 10 p.m. – Main Street Beer Garden
11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., & 5 p.m. – Ultimate Air Dogs
presented by Pet Food Center
11:30 a.m. – Knot The Cherry
2 p.m. – Paradigm Paraglider Team
3 p.m. – 2017 ShrinersFest Air Show
● Air Show Announcer Luke Carrico
● U.S. Air Force T-38 Talons (4)
● Bill Leff T-6 Texan
● Greg Shelton Super Stearman
● Lima Lima Flight Team (4)
● Nate Hammond Super Chipmunk
● Michael Vaknin Extra 300
● Wingwalker Ashley Shelton
● DeHavilland Vampire Jet Demo
5 pm – WWII Invasion Reenactment feat.
LST 325
5 p.m. – 12 p.m. – Hadi Bierstube
6 p.m. – Iron Monkee
6 p.m. – Too Far Gone
8:45 p.m. – Paradigm Paraglider Team
9:15 p.m. – ShrinersFest Night
Extravaganza
● GhostWriter Twilight Show
● Wingwalker Ashley Shelton
● Lima Lima Flight Team
● Bill Leff StarFire Night Sky Show
9 p.m. – Junkyard Stereo
Sunday, June 25
9 a.m. – Festival Opens
● Food Vendors
● Carnival Rides
● Kids Zone
● PlayStation Road to Greatness Tour
● Rolling Thunder Displays
10 a.m. – Church Service by Pleasant
Chapel
11 a.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., & 3 p.m. – Ultimate Air Dogs
presented by Pet Food Center
11:15 a.m. – LST 325 Parade Pass
12 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Coors Light Freedoms Bar
12 p.m. – 4 p.m. – Main Street Beer Garden
12 p.m. – Paradigm Paraglider Team
1 p.m. – 2017 ShrinersFest Air Show
● Air Show Announcer Luke Carrico
● U.S. Air Force T-38 Talons (4)
● Bill Leff T-6 Texan
● Greg Shelton Super Stearman
● Lima Lima Flight Team (4)
● Nate Hammond Super Chipmunk
● Michael Vaknin Extra 300
● Wingwalker Ashley Shelton
● DeHavilland Vampire Jet Demo
4 p.m. – Festival Ends