Rainfall and an Unseasonably Mild January

As short lived as it was, Thursday gave us 2019’s first taste of sunshine here in the Tri-State. Cloud cover quickly returned for the afternoon ahead of our next round of rainfall; one that could leave us with more than an inch of precipitation by later Friday alone.

The first of that rainfall will reach our southernmost countries during your morning commute before migrating northward during the late morning and early afternoon. The heaviest rain is expected to come down across the southern and eastern halves of the Tri-State. The latest model data is indicating that those areas could receive as much as 1.5″ of total rainfall before Saturday morning!

Once the rainfall exits late Friday, clearer skies will return to the region and set the Tri-State up for an absolutely gorgeous weekend ahead. Afternoon highs during Saturday and Sunday are expected to be between 10° and 15° above average! If you like the sound of warmer weather during a time of the year in which we struggle to top the 40° mark, then you’re in luck! The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6-10 day temperature outlook is projecting a high likelihood of unseasonably warm weather through the middle of January; our extended forecast shows just that.

After reaching the mid and upper 50s over the weekend, another passing low come next Monday will help drive temperatures into the low 60s despite the additional rainfall. From there we linger in the mid 50s through the end of the extended forecast. After only reaching 44° on Friday, our coolest afternoon during the ensuing week is expected to be a mild 52°.

