Rain Postpones Indiana HS Softball Sectionals

May 24th, 2017 Indiana, Sports

Indiana Softball

4A 

North Sectional 16

Championship: Gibson Southern vs Castle will play Thursday at 6 p.m.

3A

Jasper Sectional 31

Game 3/Final: Jasper vs Vincennes Lincoln will play Thursday at 6 p.m. ET

Game 4: Southridge vs Washington will follow Game 3.

Championship: G3 winner vs G4 winner

 

Boonville Sectional 32

Game 2: Memorial vs. Heritage Hills will play Thursday at 5 p.m.

Game 3: Boonville vs Mt. Vernon will follow Game 2.

Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

2A

Forest Park Sectional 48

Championship: South Spencer vs North Posey will play Thursday at 6 p.m. at Cedar Crest Elementary.

A

Loogootee Sectional 63

North Daviess won the Loogottee sectional Tuesday with a 4-2 win over Loogootee.

