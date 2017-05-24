Rain Postpones Indiana HS Softball Sectionals
Indiana Softball
4A
North Sectional 16
Championship: Gibson Southern vs Castle will play Thursday at 6 p.m.
3A
Jasper Sectional 31
Game 3/Final: Jasper vs Vincennes Lincoln will play Thursday at 6 p.m. ET
Game 4: Southridge vs Washington will follow Game 3.
Championship: G3 winner vs G4 winner
Boonville Sectional 32
Game 2: Memorial vs. Heritage Hills will play Thursday at 5 p.m.
Game 3: Boonville vs Mt. Vernon will follow Game 2.
Championship: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
2A
Forest Park Sectional 48
Championship: South Spencer vs North Posey will play Thursday at 6 p.m. at Cedar Crest Elementary.
A
Loogootee Sectional 63
North Daviess won the Loogottee sectional Tuesday with a 4-2 win over Loogootee.