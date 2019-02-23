Rain Expected to Stop; Wind Picking Up Sunday

Wet weather continues across the Tri-State Saturday as heavy rain has been on and off all day.

Some areas have had more than six inches of rain this week alone.

According to KYTC, there are still many roads closed due to high water. There have not been any reports of significant damage, but flooding is still a concern as well as saturated grounds that could cause trees to topple over.

Henderson Fire Officials say there is a possibility for damage overnight.

“I think the biggest problem that we’re going to have is, as you all discussed, the weather tonight; they say that it’s going to get windy,” says Bryan Coghill, Corydon Civil Defense Fire Chief. “We’ll probably have some trees that will start toppling down. Things like that. You never know what the river is going to do with the flooding we’ve had, and the rain up north. Things are going to stay up high.”

Although the rain will be stopping, strong winds are expected later this evening into tomorrow. Officials say it’s still important to be aware of road closures and avoid driving through high water.

