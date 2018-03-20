Some Rain/Drizzle to Snow

After some progress to spring late last week & over the weekend, we have taken a big step back today.

Areas of drizzle & rain today will transition to some wet snow with temperatures at 32-35. Any accumulations that can occur would be minor & confined to grassy & elevated surfaces. It may even transition back to some areas of drizzle/light rain before ending this evening as temperatures rebound slightly to 34-37.

It will be a blustery, cold, raw day overall with north winds at 15-30 mph with wind chills in the 20s.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



