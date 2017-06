Rainy weather isn’t stopping people from heading to ROMP Fest in Owensboro.

While the crowd was just a bit smaller than usual Thursday, some festival goers think the weather keeps people who live close by, away.

For one family from Campbellsville, Kentucky the rainy weather won’t ever stop them from heading to ROMP.

“ROMP is on the calendar just like Christmas,” said Karen Overstreet from Campbellsville.

ROMP fest runs through June 24th in Owensboro.

Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments