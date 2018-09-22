The Rain Can’t Stop The 15th Annual “Swirca Brewfest”

The 15th annual “Swirca Brewfest” took place at Bosse Field rain or shine.

“Swirca and more’s” offered over 300 craft beers, wines and spirts by local and national vendors. Doors opened an hour early for VIP’S who spent 70- dollars for tickets. General admission including food and entertainment was 40-dollars. All proceeds went to “Swirca and More” and officials were thrilled with the turn out.

Monica Spencer, “Swirca and More’s Development Director exclaimed “It’s really fantastic, it’s heartwarming because they’re out here to support SWIRCA, we’ve been in the community for over 40 years, the community support is fantastic supporting our organization, and everybody is coming out to have a good time, so we want to make sure everybody has a good time and it’s just fun all around.”

“Swirca and More” is a non-profit public service organization that focuses on empowering seniors and people with disabilities, to remain living safely in their own homes by providing information and supportive services.

