Rain to Accumulating Snowfall

Rain showers will overspread the area today & will increase late afternoon.

As temperatures fall & northeast to north winds increase, the increasing rainfall will change to snow from northwest to southeast.

The snow should exit by Monday morning. Gusty north winds may gust to 32 mph & visibility may be poor at times. Temperatures will drop to 29-32.

This will all occur as dynamic cooling with the upper low & cold bleeding in from the northwest occur.

This is a very tricky storm system because it remains unclear how far north in the Tri-State the accumulating snowfall will get. It is very likely over our western Kentucky counties & Saline & Gallatin counties in Illinois.

There is the potential for the accumulating snowfall to get into areas farther northward to even north of I-64. At this point, 1-3″ seems likely for western Kentucky & over Saline & Gallatin counties.

There is not only the potential of this snow to advance farther northward, which would cover much of southwestern Indiana & southern Illinois, but also the potential of a few narrow bands of heavy snow that dump +3″.

Given the banding features in the snow, it is likely there will be considerable variability in totals overall.

The only area that looks definite to not see much, if any snow at all is Martin, Daviess (IN), Knox, Lawrence, Richland & Clay counties.

An isolated rumble of thunder would not be ruled out in areas of heavier snow banding.

Highs near 40 to the 40s will melt the snow rapidly tomorrow.

Again, this is a tricky, tedious forecast. Stay tuned for further updates.

