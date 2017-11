Home Indiana Railroad Project to Close Portions of State Road 64 in Francisco November 20th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

In Gibson County, a railroad crossing repair project will close a portion of State Road 64 in Francisco.

INDOT says starting Monday, November 27th crews will close State Road 64 at the west end of the town limits near Green Street.

It will be closed from US 41 to I-69. The work will go around the clock and should last about five days.

