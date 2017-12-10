Is racism bad for your health?

On the second saturday of every month Unitarian Universalist Church holds a Ted Talk after service. David R Williams held a talk titled “How Racism Makes Us Sick”. The talk explained how racism can be detrimental to our health. This goes beyond the regular scale dealing with income and education. The new scale reveals how racism can implicit bias, residential segregation, and negative stereotypes. Williams also proved how racism is creating a rigged system, the talk also gave examples on how to dismantle discrimation.

