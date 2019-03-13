Raben Tire Is Moving to Former Sears Auto Center

An Evansville business is moving from its former east side location. The Raben Tire on South Green River Road will be relocating to the former Sears Auto Center adjacent to Washington Square Mall.

Due to substantial growth, the business is moving to a much larger facility. The move is planned to take place in early May 2019.

The business is currently remodeling the facility and renovating the service.

Founded in Evansville in 1952, Raben Tire operates over 30 tire and service locations in six states, multiple retread production plants, and wholesale distribution centers.

