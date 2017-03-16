Raben Raises Concern About Burdette Park Changes

A member of the Vanderburgh County Council is raising concern about the recent change in leadership at Burdette Park. In a letter to 44News, James Raben the Finance Chairman of the Vanderburgh County Council, sent a letter to Bruce Ungethiem, the President of the Vanderburgh County Commissioners.

In the letter, Raben states that filling a vacancy at Burdette Park has to be approved by the County Council prior to offering employment and all salaries are established by the County Council’s salary ordinance.

On Tuesday, County Commissioners asked Jacob Murphy to step down, effective April 1st. They also picked Paul Tuley as the person to fill that post.

Below is the letter from Raben to Ungethiem.

