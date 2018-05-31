Questions Arise Amid Methodist Deaconess Affiliation Talks

When Methodist Hospital planned for a public forum to discuss a potential affiliation with Deaconess Health Systems optimism was felt in Henderson. Finally, the public could come and talk about the major hospital provider in Henderson and what they would like to be done with it. That planned forum was quickly nixed in favor of the public emailing in questions. This has angered some people who say they feel like they’ve been silenced.

People like Henderson City Commissioner Robert Pruitt and longtime Henderson physician Dr. James Buckmaster want their questions to be answered, and now they are speaking out.

During an informal meeting the pair spoke out about the process that has happened and how it effects the community. They say since Methodist is the only major hospital and one of the biggest employers in Henderson there should be more transparency in this process. Pruitt and Buckmaster also point towards sliding profits from the hospital as a reason for concern.

City Commissioner Pruitt also wants the vice chairman of the Methodist Board of Directors to step down unless a public forum is held. That position is held by Henderson Mayor Steve Austin who did return 44NEWS call for comment on this story.

Methodist has responded in two different ways to the budding conversation. In a long Facebook post they mention they have been in talks with Deaconess Health Systems for three years. As well, they responded to a 44NEWS inquiry about the process saying in part the feedback they’ve heard via email and Facebook have been positive. Find the full text to both of those below.

“Yes, we have been receiving comments from the community, both through private message on our Facebook page and through the comments@methodisthospital.net email address. The comments have been positive about a possible affiliation between Methodist Hospital and Deaconess Health System.”

