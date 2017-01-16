Home Indiana Questions Added to the 2017 ISTEP Exam January 16th, 2017 John Werne Indiana Pinterest

Despite concern for the length of the ISTEP exam, it may take an extra 40 to 90 minutes to complete after the addition of questions.

Officials decided to add these questions, although they will not necessarily count toward a student’s score.

The exam featured extra test questions in the past to evaluate possible future exam questions. These questions previously were given separately, but are now included in the actual test.

Former Governor Mike Pence ordered a shortening of the exam after major concerns rose in 2015 regarding a proposition to double the length of the ISTEP from six to twelve hours.

