The City of Henderson gets an up-close and personal look at a classic-style riverboat. The Queen of Mississippi stopped for a port call in Henderson Monday morning. The riverboat left Henderson around 12:30 p.m. to continue its journey up the Ohio River.

This is part of the Queen of Mississippi’s 11-day cruise that started in St. Louis, and will end in Pittsburgh.

