Henderson, Kentucky Pinterest

July 14th, 2017

The Queen of the Mississippi will make a pit stop in Henderson later this month. It was originally scheduled to stop in Henderson on Tuesday, July 25th.

But now it will docked there on Monday, July 24th from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This schedule adjustment is due to the river conditions.

