Quality Mill Supply Opens in Ferdinand

An industrial distributor company has opened in Ferdinand. Quality Mill Supply is located at 2500 Leaf Drive near the intersection of U.S. 162 and Industrial Park Road on the north side.

It’s a 30,000-square-foot facility stocked with abrasives, cutting tools, and maintenance, repair and operation supplies along with gauging and metrology services.

The business will target industrial manufacturers like Jasper Engines and Transmission. Quality Mill Supply is looking to attract customers withing two hours of the store in Ferdinand.

The company opened its first location in Columbus, Indiana, in 1944. It now operates in five locations across the Hoosier State and employs about 100 people. The Ferdinand facility currently has five employees, and expects to hire more in the future.

For more information, visit Quality Mill.

