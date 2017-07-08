Home Indiana Quake Cottage Stops in New Harmony Teaching Earthquake Safety July 8th, 2017 Bri Williams Indiana Pinterest

The Quake Cottage making a stop in New Harmony. Officials say the Cottage allows people to experience an earthquake safely.

They say the Hoosier State has a shaky past and the Cottage can simulate 2.0 to 7.0 magnitude earthquakes.

Organizers say the Cottage program provides education about disaster preparedness. They say people may not realize how strong earthquakes in this part of America can be.

Indiana Geological Survey, Kimberly Cook says, “We are number 3 for earthquake risk in the U.S. in the Midwest and Central United States. Our earthquakes can be a little bit stronger than the ones out on the tectonic plate boundaries in California.”

The Cottage was free and open to the public.

