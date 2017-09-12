Home Indiana Quail Crossing Golf Course to See Improvements September 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Boonville’s Quail Crossing Golf Course welcomed two new directors to its leadership team. Officials say they will get the struggling Warrick County Golf Course back on track.

In addition to the on-course upgrades, the clubhouse will be able to host all kinds of private events like banquets and gatherings. Those interested in becoming members can expect special instruction on the practice range.

The director of golf plans to set up a youth-focused course and a women-focused course. The new leadership team believes their efforts will make Quail Crossing the golf destination it once was.

“We do have a vision plan. One is to get this course back to its glory days. I mean this used to be one of the most reputable courses in this area. So our primary focus is to get it back to that standard,” says Michelle Johnson, Director of Operations.

You can sign up to play either 18 or 14 holes per game one for $22 with a cart and the other for $12 with a cart.

Comments

comments