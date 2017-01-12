Home Indiana Evansville Q&A: Nets coach Ron Nored talks progressions of Yogi Ferrell and Egidijus Mockevicius January 12th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

Playing for the Long Island Nets, Brooklyn’s NBA Development League team, former Evansville center Egidijus Mockevicius and Indiana guard Yogi Ferrell are moving forward in their own directions.

Long Island head coach Ron Nored told 44sports Mockevicius will start Thursday for the first time in weeks after recovering from a sore right shoulder. Meanwhile, Ferrell left New York temporarily to work out with the Philadelphia 76ers, a team that’s on the look out for a guard.

Gentry: What can you say about Yogi Ferrell’s progression from the Nets D-League, to getting NBA minutes with Brooklyn, to trying out working out with another NBA team?

Nored: He has been the model of a league player in my opinion. He works really hard. He does everything he’s asked. He does it at the highest level. I think he’s done an even better job of making other guys better. Other teams are evaluating him…that’s one thing they’re going to be looking for…I think he’s done that at a really high level with us, and I think that’ll continue. And hopefully because of that, it turns into some good opportunities.

It was a very seamless transition (for Yogi) going to play with the Brooklyn Nets.

Gentry: What kinds of work did he put in, in particular, that put him in that position?

Nored: We had prepared him within the framework of our system, because our system is the same as the Brooklyn Nets. It was a very seamless transition…Moving forward, no matter what team he’s with, it’s important he understands his position. He’s going to have to make shots. He’s also going to have to get a lot of guys involved. So, we’ve spent a lot of time watching film saying, ‘Hey, this was a great pass. Hey, you missed this guy on this play.’ Also defensively, he’s going to have to do a great job of picking guys up full-court, making it tough, and harassing guys on the defensive end. These are things you have to do to play at the next level.

We still talk Butler IU trash all the time.

Gentry: Is Ferrell someone you’d like to stay in touch with regardless of where he goes?

Ferrell: Oh, yeah! For sure! I’ve known Yogi for a long time because he got recruited by Butler a bit when he came to Butler’s campus. With him being from Indiana, we just have that connection. We still talk Butler IU trash all the time. Although, Butler is a lot better than IU this year. (Laughs) We’ve built a great relationship, going through the trenches together in the D-League. He’s been my guy I’ve been with since the summer and tried to help him develop and make him better. And help him understand what the professional level is like. But, I think this is one of those relationships that it’s not just for the here and now, it’s on down the road too.

Gentry: What’s the latest on Egidijus and his shoulder injury?

Nored: He’s been great. He had some right shoulder soreness for a while. He’s been back, and he’s done a great job at practice. The hard part about the professional level is everybody is good. There’s other guys who have an opportunity to step up, and we’ve had that a little bit. He’s done a great job working his way back in and how he fits back in. I think starting tomorrow he’s going to have great opportunities to prove himself and we have a D-League showcase coming up in Toronto where teams will be. It’s a really good time for him to trend at the right time.

Gentry: What’s something he’s done over the last six months to standout among competition?

Nored: His size is good and his physicality, and his ability to rebound the ball. That’s something that’ll carry him through his career. He’s been a monster on the glass both offensively and defensively. We like where he is. We want that to continue to improve. Things we can teach are all moving in the right direction.





