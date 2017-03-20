Home Indiana Evansville Q&A: Lilly King Propels with Pride Past Trailing Competitors to Make Big Ten History March 20th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports Pinterest

For the second straight season, Evansville’s Lilly King is the Big Ten Swimmer of the Year, the league announced Monday.

The IU sophomore becomes the first Hoosier to earn the award twice since Kate Fesenko in 2009-10, after winning back-to-back titles in the 100 and 200 breast Friday and Saturday.

In the 200 breast, King set the American, NCAA, NCAA Meet, U.S. Open, IU Natatorium and IU school record with the best time in the history of the event with 2:03.18. Her 100 breast winning time of 56.71 is approximately four tenths off her American record of 56.30 seconds. She also won a gold medal with the 400 medley relay and a silver medal with the 200 medley relay.

King speaks with sports director JoJo Gentry about returning to NCAAs at the “NAT”, (AKA IU Natatorium) ten years after her first swim at the facility, and why she found it difficult to get excited about competing in a race she knew she was going to win.

JoJo: What was it like for you to go back and win back-to-back NCAA titles, coming off two Olympic gold medals in Rio?

Lilly: It was kind of weird honestly. I think, partially, because it was at the NAT and I basically grew up swimming there. Last week was the ten-year anniversary of my first swim at the NAT. So, it was cool to be back, but also weird. I felt like I was at an age-group state meet or a high school state meet.

JoJo: For somebody who wins back-to-back NCAA titles, there wasn’t a smile on your face after you won the 100 Breast. What was the level of satisfaction when you looked at the time and hit the wall?

Lilly: I wasn’t really feeling like racing that night. I just wasn’t into it for some reason. I was expecting to not have a really great swim just because I wasn’t in the mood. And everybody was expecting me to go fifty-five. It just wasn’t a great swim.

JoJo: Was there any particular reason that day you weren’t up to competing?

Lilly: Yeah…just not really in the mood. When the people are two seconds behind you, you don’t necessarily have to be in the mood to win I guess.

JoJo: Even if you didn’t have the mindset you would have liked competing in the NCAAs, what drove yourself to say, ‘Hey, we are going to win this’?

Lilly: I don’t want to lose. That would be kind of embarrassing. (Laughs) So, I guess more pride than anything.

JoJo: Let’s go into your 200. It was 2:03.18. Now, it’s a new American, national and NCAA record. Were you a little bit more satisfied with this race compared to your 100? (Laughs)



Lilly: Yeah, definitely. I was hoping to go a little bit faster than that. But, after disappointment in the 100, I was really happy to go best time and win the event. That’ll probably be my hardest race ever in NCAAs in my entire career.

JoJo: Obviously with all the NCAA titles again this year, is there a difference of feelings as to whether you’d like to stay at Indiana or go pro?

Lilly: I’m definitely staying here. I made a commitment to complete my eligibility, and I’m going to stay true to her eligibility. Also, Katie Ledecky hasn’t turned pro yet. So, that puts a damper on some other people’s plans.



