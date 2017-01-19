Home Kentucky Push to Reopen Beaver Dam Rest Stop January 19th, 2017 Amanda Decker Kentucky Pinterest

Officials hope someone can step up and help re-open a popular rest stop on the Western Kentucky Parkway. The rest stop in Beaver Dam closed after the lease on the property expired.

The Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet is soliciting for proposals to re-open or rebuild the rest stop. Anyone who submits a proposal must include a timetable to renovate the restrooms and require vendors to set up a maintenance escrow account.

The rest stop sits at mile marker 75 on the Western Kentucky Parkway and the KFAC hopes to have it back open by July of this year.

KYTC Spokesperson Keith Todd says the facility was built in the late 1960s and was closed from 1992 to 1995.

He says he doesn’t expect the facility to be closed that long this time around.

Anyone interested in submitting a proposal for the project should direct all inquiries to Natalie W. Brawner with the Division of Real Properties. As the buyer for this solicitation, she is the only person who will be able to answer questions and provide information. She may be reached via email at natalie.brawner@ky.gov.

