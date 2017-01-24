A Push to Improve Lawmakers Pay

A proposal now moving through the Legislature would give a $20,000 raise to several top state Legislators, including the Governor.

Members of the Senate’s Civil Law Committee say this bill will be a tough sell. Right now, lawmakers are looking to increase taxes to pay for road and bridge repairs across the state.

That’s why many of them say, giving lawmakers a raise, while asking Hoosiers to pay more in taxes might be tough to pass.

Under the measure, the Governor’s $111,000 yearly salary would increase by about $30,000 in 2021.

The bill would also give at least a $20,000 pay bump effective next year to the Lieutenant Governor, Secretary of State, Auditor, Treasurer, Attorney General and State Superintendent.

Each of them make $100,000 a year right now. This bill is still being debated in committee.

Comments

comments