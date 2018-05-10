Home Indiana Evansville Pursuit Ends In Crash At The Intersection Of Fares And Diamond Avenue May 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

A pursuit in Vanderburgh County led to a crash at the intersection of Fares and Diamond Ave.

Around 1:00PM, authorities were involved in a high speed chase, reaching speeds of 90 miles per hour.

The pursuit came to an end when the suspect hit other cars in the intersection of Diamond and Fares Avenue.

Anthony Greene and Olivia Harpole, the two suspects, suffered from minor injuries.

Greene is being charged with possesion of K2 and drug paraphernalia.

Harpole was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

The third individual ran from the scene and is still at large.

Green and Harpole will be booked into the Vanderburgh County jail after they are treated for their injuries.

