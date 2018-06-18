Home Indiana Purple Paint Law Goes Into Effect in July June 18th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana property owners will soon able to legally paint their property to indicate it’s a no trespassing zone. It’s known as the purple paint law and Governor Eric Holcomb signed it into law last week.

It goes into effect this July. Landowners will be able to paint vertical paint lines on trees and posts to indicate it’s a no trespassing zone.

That means anyone caught crossing the line can be prosecuted. This also minimizes a property owner’s liability if someone trespasses and gets hurt.

Indiana is the 15th state to adopt this kind of law.

